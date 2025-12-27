Arunachal: DPCCT Gurukuls Annual Meet 2025–26 Held in Itanagar

ITANAGAR- The Donyi Polo Cultural and Charitable Trust (DPCCT) organised its Gurukuls Annual Meet 2025–26 at HIM International School, Jullang, Itanagar, on Friday, bringing focus to indigenous knowledge systems, cultural continuity and holistic education in Arunachal Pradesh.

The programme was inaugurated by Nyato Dukam, Minister for Information and Public Relations, Trade and Commerce, and Skill Development, who interacted with students from the four DPCCT Gurukuls currently functioning in the state. Addressing the gathering, Dukam lauded the efforts of the trust and said the responsibility of preserving Arunachal Pradesh’s cultural heritage lay with future generations.

Emphasising the role of language in cultural preservation, the minister urged students to actively use their native languages, noting that language was central to identity, traditions and values. He also assured government support for the proposed new Gurukul, Nyibu Nyigam Yarku Yekar, to be established in Upper Subansiri district.

Also Read- Inter-State ATM Gang Busted in Aalo

DPCCT chairman Katung Wahge, in his address, described the Gurukuls as centres where indigenous wisdom is integrated with modern education. He said culturally conscious indigenous language teachers guide students in traditional rituals, customs, sports and belief systems, while collaboration with Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya (VKV) ensures CBSE-based education through trained teaching staff.

“This integration allows students to become future-ready individuals who remain deeply rooted in their culture and environmentally conscious,” Wahge said.

Also Read- Govt Seeks Re-verification of Lada–Sarli Highway Land Compensation

He informed that a total of 424 students are currently enrolled across the four DPCCT Gurukuls located at Nyubu Nyvgam Yerko, Rang (East Kameng); Nyubu Nyvgam Yerko, Mwya (Keyi Panyor); Menjwk Meqkok Rwguu, Basar (Leparada); and Nilung Tungko, Pabo (Siang district).

As part of the Annual Meet, students from all four Gurukuls will participate in sports, cultural and literary activities, showcasing traditional knowledge and artistic expressions.

The inaugural programme was attended by Health Minister Biyuram Wahge, MLAs Hayang Mangfi and Jikke Tako, IFCSAP president Dr Emi Rumi, secretary Maya Murtem, and representatives of various community-based organisations.

Organisers said the Annual Meet reflected DPCCT’s continued commitment to nurturing generations that are culturally grounded, socially responsible and prepared to face future challenges.