Arunachal: DoTCL Reviews Development Projects and Welfare Schemes in Tirap

KHONSA– A comprehensive review meeting of the Department of Tirap Changlang and Longding (DoTCL) was held in Khonsa on May 15 with participation from several line departments to assess the progress of developmental schemes and public welfare projects across the region.

The meeting was chaired by Wayong Khimhun in the presence of Techu Aran, Namneet Singh, Wangton Lowang, and Montu Mossang, along with officers from various departments.

Departments including the Rural Works Department (RWD), Public Works Department (PWD), Public Health Engineering and Water Supply (PHE&WS), Agriculture Department, Horticulture Department, and Rural Development Department presented updates on ongoing schemes and projects through PowerPoint presentations.

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Officials reviewed the implementation status, progress, and impact of development activities being carried out across different areas under DoTCL. Discussions also focused on improving coordination between departments and ensuring effective execution of projects intended for public welfare and socio-economic development.

During the deliberations, emphasis was placed on sustainable and impactful investments in infrastructure, agriculture, education, and rural development sectors. Officials also conducted inspections of ongoing projects to evaluate ground-level implementation and monitoring mechanisms.

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The meeting highlighted growing concerns over drug addiction and substance abuse among youths. Departments were encouraged to undertake coordinated awareness campaigns and strengthen preventive interventions in local communities.

Suggestions were also made to promote cluster farming in villages as a strategy to improve agricultural productivity and optimise resource utilisation. Discussions further covered the importance of Special Assistance under SASCI and the need for proper planning in development and education-related sectors.

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Officials stressed the importance of transparency, accountability, and inter-departmental coordination to avoid duplication of schemes and ensure effective use of public resources. Departments were instructed to strengthen monitoring systems and maintain responsible implementation practices.

Concluding the meeting, ADC Khonsa Namneet Singh emphasised that proper guidelines and monitoring mechanisms are essential for the functioning of DoTCL. He also stated that the benefits and outcomes of government schemes for beneficiaries should be regularly inspected and evaluated.