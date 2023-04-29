ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Dorjee Wangdi Kharma MLA-Kalaktang visits Boha village

He highlighted the government's commitment to the development of the constituency and the state as a whole.

KALAKTANG– Dorjee Wangdi Kharma,  MLA-Kalaktang Constituency on Friday last visited to the Boha village Monastery, He reviewed  and discussed the developmental works with the local people.

MLA was greeted by a large number of people who had gathered to meet him with its traditional rituals. The MLA then proceeded to hold a public meeting, where he addressed the people and talked about the various developmental projects that were underway in the constituency. He highlighted the government’s commitment to the development of the constituency and the state as a whole.

MLA  DW Kharma during his address to the villagers also invited feedback and suggestions from the people on the ongoing developmental work. Though COVID has interrupted various projects not only in our constituency but the whole world, even though after post-COVID we have tried our best to bring development in the area. He also mentioned how the last monsoon created havoc in the constituency, leaving behind much devastation of projects and loss of human lives.

He urged the locals to confer equal support from the administration, PRL leaders and youths for the all-around development of the district. He emphasized the importance of working together with the people to ensure the success of the developmental projects. He also highlighted the need for transparency in the allocation of funds and the execution of developmental projects.

Earlier, people expressed their appreciation for the developmental work that had been carried out so far and suggested various projects that they felt were necessary for the betterment of the locality.

Further, MLA  took note of the suggestions and assured the people that their concerns would be addressed by him on priority and also to inform the government.

Along with the MLA, the people accompany were Shergaon ZPM  Smt. Tsering Wangmu lama, ZPM Kalaktang-Nargum West – Choton Dorjee Tsering, Ex-ZPM shri Sangetashi (Rupa),shri. Pema Rinchin (5 kalaktang constituency) BJP Mandal president,  shri. Pem Namsa (BJP Yuva President- 5 Kalaktang constituency), PRI leaders, Youth leaders, and  student leaders.

The MLA’s commitment to the development of the constituency and the state was evident in his address and interaction with the people. The meeting provided a platform for the people to voice their concerns and suggestions, which would go a long way in ensuring that the developmental projects were successful. The visit also demonstrated the importance of transparency, accountability, and working together with the people to ensure the success of the developmental projects.

