Arunachal: Doimukh police, NDRF rescue 7 people stranded in Dikrong riverside

DOIMUKH: The Doimukh police with the help of NDRF team has rescued 7 people of Capital complex who got stranded on the other side of river Dikrong today late evening.

Dy. SP (HQ) Yupia Bomken Basar inform that a group of 7 people from Itanagar Capital Complex who were on a picnic trip on the other side after crossing river Dikrong. But due to late evening darkness and rise of river water which was due to released by NEEPCO they got stranded on otherside and could ot cross the river.

Information was recieved and the team of Doimukh police station led by SI Makbul Hussain rushed to spot and NDRF was also called for resue operation. He said.

With the help of boat and rope all the stranded persons has been safely rescued which took around 1 and half hours.

The Dy. SP further appeal the people to remain alert while on picnic and also maintain safety measures when anyone are near the river side as several such accidents has been reported from the area and precious life has been lost.