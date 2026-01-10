Arunachal: Doimukh Police Crack ₹3.5 Cr Burglary Case

ITANAGAR — The Doimukh Police in Arunachal Pradesh have cracked a high-value burglary case involving stolen traditional ornaments worth an estimated ₹3.5 crore, arresting one suspect and recovering property valued at over ₹3 crore, officials said.

The case was registered after Dr Tana Jesy Tara of Amba Village filed a complaint with Doimukh Police on December 27, 2025, reporting a burglary at her residence that occurred during the intervening night of December 26–27.

Under the supervision of Superintendent of Police Taru Gusar, the police launched an intensive investigation into the case. Based on leads developed during the probe, a coordinated inter-state operation was conducted in the Laluk Police Station area of Lakhimpur district in Assam.

During the midnight raid, Doimukh police teams led by SDPO Radhe Obing arrested 26-year-old Sadikul Islam, son of Zubber, and recovered stolen traditional ornaments and other valuables collectively worth more than ₹3 crore.

Police officials said that two more suspects have been identified in connection with the case and are expected to be arrested soon. The investigation remains ongoing, with efforts continuing to trace and recover the remaining stolen property and apprehend all involved.

Doimukh Police received praise from senior officials and community members for their prompt action, effective investigative procedures, and inter-state coordination that led to a quick breakthrough in one of the most significant burglary cases reported in the region in recent times.