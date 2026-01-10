Crime

Arunachal: Doimukh Police Crack ₹3.5 Cr Burglary Case

Doimukh police in Arunachal Pradesh have solved a high-value burglary case, arresting one suspect and recovering stolen traditional ornaments valued at over ₹3 crore.

Last Updated: 10/01/2026
1 minute read
Arunachal: Doimukh Police Crack ₹3.5 Cr Burglary Case

ITANAGAR — The Doimukh Police in Arunachal Pradesh have cracked a high-value burglary case involving stolen traditional ornaments worth an estimated ₹3.5 crore, arresting one suspect and recovering property valued at over ₹3 crore, officials said.

The case was registered after Dr Tana Jesy Tara of Amba Village filed a complaint with Doimukh Police on December 27, 2025, reporting a burglary at her residence that occurred during the intervening night of December 26–27.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

Under the supervision of Superintendent of Police Taru Gusar, the police launched an intensive investigation into the case. Based on leads developed during the probe, a coordinated inter-state operation was conducted in the Laluk Police Station area of Lakhimpur district in Assam.

Also Read-  Two Arrested in Frontier Highway Land Scam

During the midnight raid, Doimukh police teams led by SDPO Radhe Obing arrested 26-year-old Sadikul Islam, son of Zubber, and recovered stolen traditional ornaments and other valuables collectively worth more than ₹3 crore.

Police officials said that two more suspects have been identified in connection with the case and are expected to be arrested soon. The investigation remains ongoing, with efforts continuing to trace and recover the remaining stolen property and apprehend all involved.

Also Read- Arunachal Police Crack Down on UTA Extortion Network

Doimukh Police received praise from senior officials and community members for their prompt action, effective investigative procedures, and inter-state coordination that led to a quick breakthrough in one of the most significant burglary cases reported in the region in recent times.

Tags
Last Updated: 10/01/2026
1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: School Headmaster Gets Life Term for Raping Class VII student in 2018

Arunachal: School Headmaster Gets Life Term for Raping Class VII student in 2018

CBI Arrests Arunachal Subsidy Scam Kingpin After 16 Years

CBI Arrests Arunachal Subsidy Scam Kingpin After 16 Years

Arunachal: POCSO Court Awards 20-Year Term in Pasighat Case

Arunachal: POCSO Court Awards 20-Year Term in Pasighat Case

Arunachal: Tadu Haro Death Case; 3 Sainik School staff Arrested

Arunachal: Tadu Haro Death Case; 3 Sainik School staff Arrested

Arunachal: Hostel Warden Arrested for Molesting Minor in Mebo

Arunachal: Hostel Warden Arrested for Molesting Minor in Mebo

Arunachal: IAS Officer Talo Potom Remanded to 14-Day Judicial Custody Amid Fiery Protests in Twin Suicide Case

Arunachal: IAS Officer Talo Potom Remanded to 14-Day Judicial Custody Amid Fiery Protests in Twin Suicide Case

Arunachal: IAS Officer Talo Potom Surrenders to Police in Teen Suicide Case

Arunachal: IAS Officer Talo Potom Surrenders to Police in Teen Suicide Case

Arunachal: Women Forest Staff Foil Bird Hunting in Pasighat

Arunachal: Women Forest Staff Foil Bird Hunting in Pasighat

FXSTOCK Rs 46 Lakh Fraud, Naharlagun Police Arrest Absconding Accused in Delhi

FXSTOCK Rs 46 Lakh Fraud, Naharlagun Police Arrest Absconding Accused in Delhi

Arunachal: Naharlagun Police Bust Drug Peddling Network; 22 Grams of Heroin and ₹26,900 Cash Seized, Two Arrested

Arunachal: Naharlagun Police Bust Drug Peddling Network; 22 Grams of Heroin and ₹26,900 Cash Seized, Two Arrested

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button