Arunachal: Doimukh MLA to provide Wi-fi Connections to Circle Offices under his jurisdiction

YUPIA- 14 Doimukh MLA Nabam Vivek assured to install wi-fi facilities in all the Circle Offices of 14 Doimukh Assembly Constituency while chairing a coordination meeting with the Admin officers and Police Officers of Papumpare here at DC Conference Hall, Yupia on Thursday.

“ In this era of technology and all the correspondences being done online, it is sad that our circle Offices don’t have wi – fi facilities. “ The MLA lamented while addressing the officers and directing them to install wi-fi in their Offices; the installation charges of which shall be borne from his end.

ADVERTISEMENT

Click here to Join our WhatsApp Channel

Stressing on the importance of the Administration and Police joint meeting, Vivek added that “Effective administration relies on the seamless collaboration between police and administrative officers, leveraging their respective strengths to serve the public efficiently and maintain a stable and secure environment” and urged all to “ join hands and bring about tangible and holistic development in the constituency. “

Terming drug menace as a serious concern he further asked the police officers to deal it with an iron hand.

He also appealed to the officers to be punctual and ensure ‘ there are no lapses and delays in delivery of public service ‘.

During the meeting various issues related to law and order, public safety, manpower and infrastructural gaps and improving administrative efficiency were discussed.

Also Read- Ramdev’s Patanjali Halts Sale Of 14 Products Amid Legal Battle. Check The Items

The admin officers briefed the MLA about the issues faced by them in service delivery. They spoke about road maintenance and construction projects, difficulties in ensuring efficient delivery of water, electricity and sanitation services, need for public transportation, lack of accommodation for the admin officers in the outpost, maintenance and development of public buildings, schools, hospitals, and other facilities and border issues.

DC PapumPare Jiken Bomjen while taking note of the issues , further directed the Circle Officers to strictly maintain status quo in the border issues.

To protect the government land from encroachment, he further directed all the Administrative Officers to ensure NOC is obtained for any plot near Government installations and structures.

Learning about rampant gambling in the weekly markets and melas, he added that “ henceforth the owner of the market and melas shall be held liable and booked in case of violations”.

Also Read- 2 Govt employees with Suspected Heroin arrested by Itanagar Capital Police

The OCs of various Police stations of Papum Pare also spoke about the problems and issues faced by them ; most of them concerning lack of manpower, vehicles, accommodation and CCTVs in the nakas and beat Offices.

SP PapumPare Taru Gusar , also highlighted the issues of the department in general and requested the legislator to facilitate establishment of a Women police station at Yupia, owing to the existence of many courts near the DC Office premises and consequent protests led by women and construction of a police station in Jote -Poma area.

ADCs of Kimin, and Balijan, SDO Doimukh , Circle Officers , SDPO ( HQ) and OCs attended the meeting.