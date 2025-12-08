Arunachal: Doctors Win Fraternity Cup 2025 at JNC Pasighat

PASIGHAT- ( By Maksam Tayeng ) The Fraternity Cup 2025 was held at Jawaharlal Nehru College (JNC), Pasighat on Sunday, featuring friendly yet competitive sporting events between the Professors of JNC and the Doctors of East Siang District, reinforcing a tradition of academic–medical camaraderie that began in 2007.

The event included football, badminton, carrom and table tennis, drawing enthusiastic participation from both fraternities. Dr. Gete Umbrey, Media & Publicity In-Charge at JNC, highlighted that the Cup continues to serve as a bridge for cooperation, friendship and team spirit.

Initiator of the annual tradition, Principal Dr. Tasi Taloh, expressed happiness that the legacy he began nearly two decades ago has continued to foster unity. Extending gratitude to the doctors, he noted the importance of sports as a space for joy and relaxation amid demanding professions. With his retirement approaching, he termed this edition a “memorable farewell moment.”

Joint Director of Health Services, Dr. Talung Tali, appreciated the tradition and encouraged continued engagement beyond the sports arena, observing that the Cup has sustained goodwill over the years.

Vice Principal Dr. Leki Sitang, chairman of the organising committee, said the event symbolises collaboration and community building since its inception. This year’s edition was dedicated particularly to honour Dr. Taloh and Dr. Tali, both set to retire in January 2026.

Associate Professors Agin Taboh and Nong Tayeng served as Organising Secretaries.

Match Results

Badminton (Finals): Doctors won 5–3

Table Tennis: Doctors won Women’s 2–1, Men’s 3–2

Carrom: JNC Professors won 5–1

Football: JNC defeated Doctors 3–2, led by Dr. Taloh

With an aggregate score of 10–8, Doctors lifted the Fraternity Cup 2025.

The event concluded with a vibrant cultural showcase and a singing competition. Dr. Kadum Ering (BPGH), Dr. Mope Loyi (BPGH), and Dr. Tatum Mibang (JNC) secured first, second, and third positions respectively, adding a celebratory end to the day.