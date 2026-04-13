Arunachal: Doctors at Bomdila ZGH Handle Complex Case

BOMDILA— Bomdila Zonal General Hospital successfully conducted an emergency life-saving surgery on a critically ill patient suffering from intestinal obstruction and gastric perforation, marking a significant medical achievement in the region.

The patient, referred from the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Dirang, was admitted with severe abdominal pain, distention and respiratory distress. Medical evaluation confirmed acute intestinal obstruction along with gastric perforation, requiring immediate surgical intervention.

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Despite challenging weather conditions and limited manpower, the operation theatre (OT) team proceeded with the emergency procedure. The surgery, a Graham’s patch repair of the gastric perforation, was led by Dr. Ani Siram, senior anesthesiologist, and Dr. Tomeru Rina, surgeon.

They were supported by OT nursing staff including Pema Chuki, Rashmi, Kanchan, Unya and OT assistant Lobsang, who collectively ensured the successful execution of the procedure.

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Hospital authorities confirmed that the patient is currently stable, recovering well and under observation.

The development reflects the growing capacity of healthcare institutions in remote parts of Arunachal Pradesh to manage complex medical emergencies locally. It also reduces the need for critical referrals to hospitals outside the district, which can be time-consuming and risky in emergency situations.

Officials noted that the successful surgery underscores the commitment and preparedness of the medical team in delivering essential healthcare services despite infrastructural and logistical constraints.