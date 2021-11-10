Arunachal

Arunachal doctor dies of COVID-19 in Delhi AIIMS

After about 37 days in the ICU, she breathed her last on November 9 at the New Delhi AIIMS.

November 10, 2021
ITANAGAR-  Dr. Gamba Padu Riba of Arunachal Pradesh and , resident of Naharlagun, succumbed to COVID-19 and multiple organ failure on Tuesday.  After about 37 days in the ICU, she breathed her last on November 9 at the New Delhi AIIMS.

Dr Gamba Padu Riba used to visit special children homes regularly with her husband Dr Komri Riba as a member of Helping Hands NGO  for medical check up, said Robin Hibu, President, Helping Hands

Robin wrote in his time line ” Kabhi alvida na kehna dil se – painful life of corona warrior, late Dr Gamba Padu Riba who succumbed due to corona”.

Amidst these reach out to the needy patients beyond the call of her regular duties at Tomo Riba Hospital as senior physician, Dr Gamba Padu Riba was always available for medical counselling with enigmatic smile and few words of wisdom to patients .

Helping Hands will miss this ever ready sensible doctor, who have touched hundreds of needy hapless patients and children. Said Hibu.

villagers in Arunachal would also miss her regular medical camps under the banner Riba Foundation with Helping Hands NGO  in remote areas with other doctors .

