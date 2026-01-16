Arunachal: DNGC Students Complete Science Study Tour

ITANAGAR- A team of 16 members from Dera Natung Government College (DNGC), Itanagar, including one faculty member and 15 B.Sc. fifth-semester students, has returned after successfully completing a Science Study Tour for the academic session 2025–26.

The study tour was conducted from January 12 to 16 with Guwahati and Shillong as destinations. The participating students represented five science departments — Botany (five students), Zoology (six students), Chemistry (two students), Physics (one student), and Mathematics (one student). The team was escorted by Botem Moyong, Assistant Professor of Mathematics, DNGC.

According to the organisers, the primary objective of the tour was to provide students with practical exposure beyond classroom teaching, enabling them to link theoretical concepts with real-world applications and foster scientific curiosity and critical thinking.

During the tour, the students visited several scientific, educational, and cultural institutions in Guwahati, including Assam Don Bosco University, the National Science Centre, the Planetarium, Assam State Zoo cum Botanical Garden, the Brahmaputra River Heritage Centre, Gauhati University, and other prominent sites. In Shillong, the team visited the Botanical Survey of India (BSI), Eastern Regional Centre, Umiam Lake, Elephant Falls, Shillong Peak, Don Bosco Museum, Ward’s Lake, and other locations.

An Academic Exchange Programme was organised on January 13 at Assam Don Bosco University by its Department of Mathematics in collaboration with DNGC. The programme aimed to promote academic collaboration, expose students to advanced areas of mathematics, and facilitate interaction between faculty members and students of the two institutions. The session began with a welcome address by Dr Fokrul Alom Mazarbhuiya, Head of the Department of Mathematics, ADBU, who emphasised the role of academic exchange in broadening academic perspectives.

Botem Moyong also addressed the gathering, expressing gratitude to the Department of Mathematics, ADBU, particularly Dr Apil Uddin Ahmed, for organising the programme. Professor Tarini Kumar Dutta, Department of Mathematics, ADBU, delivered an academic lecture introducing advanced topics such as machine learning, artificial intelligence, and deep learning, which generated keen interest among students and faculty.

At the Botanical Survey of India, Eastern Regional Centre, Shillong, the team interacted with Scientist-in-Charge Dr N. Odyuo and other staff members. The students also visited the Herbarium Laboratory and Botanical Garden under the guidance of Dr Y. Mahesh, Senior Preservation Assistant, who demonstrated techniques for plant identification, preservation, and herbarium management. Botany students, in particular, actively participated and gained hands-on experience.

Organisers said the Science Study Tour provided students with exposure to scientific institutions, encouraged teamwork and problem-solving, and strengthened experiential learning. The tour concluded successfully, with students expressing appreciation to their escort for guidance and support throughout the journey.