Arunachal

Arunachal: DNGC Organizes Mock Interview for APPSCCE Mains 2024 Aspirants

Last Updated: 23/07/2025
ITANAGAR-  With the initiative of Principal Dr. M. Q. Khan, the Career Counselling & Placement Cell of Dera Natung Government College, Itanagar (DNGC) conducted a Mock Interview Session today for candidates who qualified the APPSCCE Mains 2024.

Held in the Principal’s chamber, the event aimed to provide participants with a real-time simulation of interview conditions and actionable feedback from seasoned administrators.

The expert interview panel included:

  • M. Q. Khan – Principal, DNGCI
  • Rubu Tabiyo – Under Secretary, APSSB
  • Iken Lendo – Circle Officer, Chaglagam, Anjaw District

Prior to the interviews, Dr. Khan delivered a motivational talk, urging aspirants to stay focused on current affairs, their optional subjects, and in-depth knowledge of Arunachal Pradesh’s history, geography, polity, and culture, along with national and global developments.

As a gesture of encouragement, he gifted each participant a copy of his authored book titled “General English for UPSC & APPSC & Other Competitive Examinations.”

The program was coordinated by Dr. Ratna Tayeng, Co-Coordinator of the Cell, and saw enthusiastic participation from 39 APPSCCE aspirants. The initiative has been widely appreciated for its timely relevance and student-centric approach to career readiness.

