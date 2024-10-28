Arunachal: DNGC organizes Cosmic Curiosity Carnival – 2024

ITANAGAR- The Science Club of Dera Natung Govt. College ( DNGC ) Itanagar organized one day “Cosmic Curiosity Carrnival-2024” on 28th October, 2024 at the college auditorium. This is the first official program of the Science Club, DNGC and this year’s theme was “Bridge between Worlds: Science and Imagination”.

The highlight of the program was official logo competition for the Science Club, DNGC and Science working model competitions. The competition was open to all the students of the college.

Almost eighty students from different streams of the college participated in the competitions.

Also Read- Arunachal Cabinet meeting: Read important decisions that approved

RESULT.

Tamchi Heena, Tsering Droma, Marken Riram, Khoda Tapu Job, Pura Sumpi from botany department was adjudged 1st.

Tashi Pema, Pona Moinyak, Liya Haider, Pormak Dignium from zoology department was 2nd.

Yapuk Yangfo, Naziya Parween, Minyir Ingo, Orjonkam Tikhak,Yapi Diru from mathematics department was adjudged 3rd in science working model competition,

The program started with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp by chief guest Dr. M. Q. Khan, Principal, DNGC. He was accompanied by all the HODs of the science departments.

Also Read- Banned Tobacco products seized from Yupia and Nyorch Markets

Dr. Gyati Tachang Tado, convener, science club elaborated about the aims and objectives of the science club. Dr. M. Q. Khan highlighted the importance of Science Club in the college.

He also emphasized the importance of popularizing science education among the students which are not from science background.

Dr. Ratna Tayeng, co-coordinator, science club offered his vote of thanks. The program ended with national anthem and photo seesion of all the winners with the guests.