Arunachal: DNGC organises Workshop on ‘Importance of language lab in higher education’

ITANAGAR- Department of English, Dera Natung Government College ( DNGC ), organised a one day workshop on “importance of language lab in higher education”. The programme was coordinated by Ms. Yitu Murtem and Ms. Joram Renu was the co-coordinator.

The event was scheduled into inaugural, technical and valedictory function. It started at 10: 00 AM and more than sixty students had done the registration. Dr. D. S. Gupta, Assistant Professor, RGU, was the keynote speaker of the day.

The technical sessions were headed by by Dr. K. Vijayakumar, Assistant Professor NIT, Yupia, followed by Nending Ommo, Assistant Professor and Miss Yitu Murtem, Assistant Professor, DNGC, Itanagar.

Dr. D. S. Gupta delivered the keynote address on the topic “The Relevance of Language Lab in Higher Education in the Present Day Context”. According to him, the objective of English language lab is to develop the language skills of the students with the help of the computer to teach language.

The students get exposure to e- learning environment to practice English in an entertaining way. It can help the students to acquire the main language skills such as listening, speaking, reading, and writing.

The effective use of the lab will enhance their active vocabulary and improve their proficiency in speaking the language. But, most importantly, he said, inculcating practice, listening and reading habits can bring turning point in the life of language learners.

According to Dr. M. Q. Khan, the Principal of the college, English will remain as most important language in the world. English is the instrumental language of academic and is culturally transmitted.

Self-practice and individual assessment can play a pivotal role in the enhancement of the language. In Arunachal Pradesh English is the medium of instruction as well as the official language.

Dr. K. Vijayakumar highlighted “The Role of Language Lab in Development of LSRW Skill” and said that the modern language labs are known by many names such as language media centre, multimedia language lab, multimedia learning centre, digital language lab etc.

Language laboratory is an audio-visual installation used in modern teaching methods. It is an interactive course which provides a very different experience from the traditional system of teaching and learning English. It offers more advanced features and functionalities.

Mr. Nending Ommo and Miss Yitu Murtem explicated on the subject “Language Lab: Orientation on Language Learning Software”. The benefits of using Language Lab Software are substantial. It offers an immersive learning environment, combining audio-visual materials and interactive activities that make language learning engaging and effective.

The software’s speech recognition and analysis features provide students with real-time feedback on pronunciation and fluency, enhancing their speaking skills. Additionally, language lab software often includes collaborative tools, fostering communication and teamwork among students.

The programme ended successfully with valedictory function. The certificates were distributed to the resource persons and participants.