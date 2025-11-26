Arunachal , DNGC Opens ‘Curious Minds Innovation Hub’

ITANAGAR- The Department of Physics of Dera Natung Government College (DNGC), has inaugurated Arunachal Pradesh’s first “Curious Minds Innovation Hub,” marking a major step towards promoting hands-on and inquiry-based science learning in the state. The Hub has been set up in association with the Indian Association of Physics Teachers (IAPT) Regional Council 17 and in collaboration with the IAPT Innovation Hub RC 06, CDPE, University of Rajasthan, Jaipur, and CIST, IIS (Deemed to be University), Jaipur.

Students from various departments of DNGC, along with learners from several institutions in the Itanagar Capital Region, including Vivekananda Residential Public School and Vivekananda Central School, took part in the inaugural programme.

Chief Guest Prof. Y. K. Vijay, former Director of CIST, IIS (Deemed to be University), Jaipur, outlined his long-standing mission of making physics learning enjoyable, accessible and rooted in experimentation. Introducing the concept of the IAPT Innovation Hub, he explained that it houses around 50 copyright-free scientific models developed over more than eight years, all aimed at simplifying complex physical concepts.

Prof. Vijay demonstrated several key ideas in physics using simple, visually engaging models. He illustrated atomic configuration and crystal defects with coloured magnetic spheres, and used other models to explain photon–atom interactions, Van der Waals potential, total internal reflection and the Raman effect. These demonstrations helped students connect abstract theory with tangible visualisations, reinforcing the idea that science is best learned through play, curiosity and direct exploration.

Principal and Patron Dr. M. Q. Khan described the Innovation Hub as a space designed to support hands-on learning, collaborative projects and creative exploration across disciplines. Acknowledging the effort of the Department of Physics in conceptualising and coordinating the initiative, he noted that the proactive support from faculty members of other departments reflects a shared institutional commitment to building a culture of innovation.

Addressing the students directly, Dr. Khan stressed that the Hub belongs to them and is meant to be a place where failures are treated as stepping stones, questions are valued more than ready-made answers, and imagination is encouraged.

Special Guest Mr. Anil Kumar, Principal of Vivekananda Residential Public School, delivered an encouraging address focusing on the need for reasoning skills, analytical thinking and a strong habit of questioning. He pointed to Article 51A(h) of the Constitution, reminding students that developing scientific temper and a spirit of inquiry is a fundamental duty of every citizen, not merely an academic goal. Appreciating DNGC and IAPT for establishing the Hub, he said that such spaces allow young learners to observe, experiment and think independently, and he urged students to share their learning, challenge ideas and explore new scientific possibilities.

In her welcome address, Dr. Bandana Gogoi, Head of the Physics Department, outlined the academic initiatives undertaken in association with IAPT, including National Standard Examinations, NGPE, workshops and lectures. She also recalled that DNGC has been actively celebrating the International Year of Quantum Science and highlighted the achievements of students who have performed well at the national level.

The programme concluded with a hands-on demonstration and interactive session led by Prof. Vijay, during which students engaged directly with several models from the Hub. The Vote of Thanks was delivered by Dr. Nabaratna Bhagawati, while the proceedings were anchored by Kimnu Mossang, a B.Sc. fifth-semester Physics student.