Arunachal: DNGC Marks National Science Day with Focus on AI

ITANAGAR: Dera Natung Government College marked National Science Day with a programme emphasising scientific inquiry, ethical engagement with technology, and emerging innovations. The event was organised by the college’s Science Club in collaboration with NIELIT Itanagar (Deemed to be University).

Addressing the gathering as Chief Guest, Principal Dr. M.Q. Khan underscored the relevance of science beyond laboratories and classrooms, observing that such observances enable students across disciplines to recognise how scientific knowledge shapes everyday life. He commended the Science Club, led by Dr. Gyati Tachang Tado of the Department of Physics, for fostering a culture of inquiry on campus.

Reflecting on the growing use of artificial intelligence tools such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Dr. Khan noted that while such platforms can enhance productivity, they should not replace originality and critical thinking. Referring to the legacy of C. V. Raman, he encouraged students to cultivate analytical abilities and adopt a research-oriented mindset. He also cautioned against misinformation and the adverse effects of excessive screen time, urging students to use technology responsibly while upholding integrity and social harmony.

Earlier, Dr. Gyati Tachang Tado delivered the welcome address, while D. Nabaratna Bhagawati, Assistant Professor in the Department of Physics, presented a brief account of National Science Day and the contributions of C. V. Raman. The day commemorates Raman’s discovery of the Raman Effect on February 28, 1928, for which he was awarded the Nobel Prize in 1930. Instituted in 1986 and first observed in 1987, National Science Day seeks to promote scientific awareness and innovation for national development.

Dr. Likha Ganu, Assistant Professor in the Department of AI and Data Science at NIELIT Itanagar, attended as Special Guest. He emphasised that sustained scientific progress depends on innovation anchored in strong conceptual foundations, particularly in physics and mathematics. He encouraged students to strengthen their fundamentals to prepare for emerging opportunities in artificial intelligence and data science.

The technical session featured expert lectures by faculty members from NIELIT Itanagar. Mr. Madhujya T. Phukan, Lecturer in Computer Science, traced the evolution of artificial intelligence from Alan Turing’s foundational questions on machine intelligence to contemporary milestones such as AlphaGo. He also discussed ethical considerations, associated risks, and career prospects in the field.

Miss Dimpi Roy, Senior Faculty in Computer Science, spoke on the Internet of Things (IoT), outlining how interconnected devices improve efficiency in sectors including healthcare, agriculture, and industry. She also highlighted concerns relating to data protection and privacy.

Miss Moni Kumari, Senior Faculty, introduced drone technology, explaining the fundamentals of unmanned aerial vehicles and their expanding applications in agriculture, disaster response, logistics, and media. She also outlined regulatory norms and professional avenues in the domain.

The technical session concluded with live demonstrations of AI tools, IoT applications, and drone operations, which saw active participation from students.

The programme was hosted by Miss Kimnu Mossang of B.Sc. VI Semester (Physics). Dr. Ratan Tayeng, Head of the Department of Anthropology, delivered the vote of thanks during the inaugural session, while Goke Riji, Assistant Professor in the Department of Mathematics, proposed the vote of thanks for the technical session.