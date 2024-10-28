Arunachal: DNGC Hosts 2nd Edition of the Principal’s Badminton Trophy 2024

ITANAGAR- The Dera Natung Government College Badminton Club (DNGC) successfully organized the 2nd edition of the Principal’s Badminton Trophy 2024 with the theme ‘KHEL, SWASTYA AUR EKTA .’

The tournament was held at DNGC CAMPUS from 25th to 27th October 2024, featuring 20 men’s doubles teams and eight singles teams, with participants from both teaching and non-teaching staff across different institutions.

Seven institutions within the capital complex region participated, including Rajiv Gandhi University, NERIST, Don Bosco College, Jarbom Gamlin Government Law College, Rajiv Gandhi Polytechnic, Hills College of Teacher Education, and DNGC.

RESULTS

In the men’s doubles category, Prof. Gibji Nimasow and Mr. Tanil Tabang from RGU were declared winners, defeating Dr. Joba Riba and Mr. Joram Mama of DNGC.

In the men’s singles, Dr. Joba Riba of DNGC beat Dr. Taro Sindik of DNGC to claim the winner’s trophy.

Mr. Tanil Tabang was named Player of the Tournament.

Prof. G. Nimasow received the Best Smasher award.

Dr. P. Devachandra Singh of NERIST was recognized as the Stylish Player, and

Mr. Timothy Dupak received the Emerging Player award.

Prizes were distributed by Principal Dr. M.Q. Khan and Dr. David Pertin.

During the valedictory function, DNGC Principal Dr. M.Q. Khan emphasized the role of sports in fostering all-around development of both body and mind. He highlighted the importance of sports involvement, especially for faculty in higher educational institutions, to prevent life from becoming monotonous.

Dr. Khan also commended Organizing Chairman Dr. Taro Sindik, Organizing Secretary Dr. Joba Riba, and Physical Education Teacher Mr. L.R. Singh for their efforts in making the event a success.