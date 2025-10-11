Arunachal: DNGC Conducts Nature Walk and Awareness Campaign at Itanagar Biological Park

ITANAGAR- The Department of Political Science, in collaboration with the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) of Dera Natung Government College (DNGC), organized an Ecological Survey under the theme “Nature’s Walk cum Door-to-Door Awareness Campaign” at the Itanagar Biological Park (Zoo).

The initiative, conducted under the supervision of Dr. Chalak Lowang, Assistant Professor, Department of Political Science, sought to encourage experiential learning beyond classroom settings and foster a sense of environmental awareness and civic responsibility among students.

A total of 120 students from the B.A. 1st Semester actively participated in the event, engaging with both natural ecosystems and the local community.

The nature walk allowed students to closely observe the flora and fauna of the Biological Park, document ecological changes, and recommend measures to enhance the zoo’s environmental conditions.

The fieldwork was guided by Subash Paul (Dy. RFO) and Dani Pullo (Forester) from the Biological Park, who shared expert insights on biodiversity conservation, ecosystem balance, and zoo management practices.

Their guidance provided students with a practical understanding of the intersection between environment, governance, and policy-making.

As part of the door-to-door awareness campaign, students interacted with local households and shopkeepers, discussing changing weather patterns and the impacts of human activities on the environment.

They also encouraged residents to adopt waste segregation practices—separating wet and dry waste, as well as recyclable and non-recyclable materials—to promote sustainable waste management at the grassroots level.

Expressing her appreciation, Dr. Chalak Lowang, Programme Coordinator, extended her gratitude to Mr. Subu Hania, Director, Itanagar Biological Park, for his support and cooperation.

She highlighted the value of such interdisciplinary field programs in promoting environmental stewardship, community participation, and responsible citizenship among young learners.

The event successfully bridged academic learning with social outreach, marking another milestone in DNGC’s commitment to fostering environmentally conscious and socially responsible citizens.