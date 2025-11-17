Arunachal: DNGC Concludes XLV College Week with Grandeur

ITANAGAR- The XLV Annual College Week of Dera Natung Government College (DNGC), Itanagar, concluded on Saturday with a grand valedictory programme, marking the end of a week-long series of cultural, literary and sports events. The celebrations, held from November 9 to 15, brought together students, faculty and dignitaries in a showcase of the institution’s academic and extracurricular strengths.

Professor (Dr.) Pradeep Lingfa, Chairman of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission, attended the event as Chief Guest, accompanied by Guest of Honour Ms. Mamta Riba, and Special Invitee Tarin Rai, President of the BJP State Minority Morcha.

In his valedictory address, Prof. Lingfa commended the college for fostering holistic growth and encouraged students to look beyond the results of competitions, noting that the true purpose of such events lies in learning and personal development. He emphasised that education extends beyond textbooks to character-building, discipline and essential life skills, reminding students that their college years form the foundation for future aspirations.

Guest of Honour Mamta Riba linked her address to the event’s theme, “Water is life; be wise – every drop is a prize,” underscoring the urgent need for sustainable water management. She highlighted rainwater harvesting, responsible consumption and community-driven conservation efforts as key priorities, while also pointing to future-oriented solutions such as desalination.

Riba urged students to view education as a means to serve society with responsibility and compassion, aligning their actions with the college’s motto, “Knowledge is Humility.”

Principal Dr. M. Q. Khan expressed gratitude to the dignitaries and shared the institution’s academic achievements, including 54 departmental toppers in the 2024–2025 session, with 12 students securing university distinctions.

He noted that DNGC continues to produce graduates who contribute across administration, police services, social work, politics, academia and entrepreneurship. Dr. Khan also highlighted the college’s expanding sports culture, including the introduction of two football teams per house to promote athletic development.

He advised students to maintain discipline, remain mindful of excessive digital use and pursue a balanced lifestyle that nurtures both physical and mental well-being.

Special Invitee Tarin Rai, an alumnus of DNGC, encouraged students to place trust in the state’s education system. Describing the institution as a microcosm of Arunachal Pradesh, he said DNGC’s diversity fosters academic, cultural and emotional learning that helps students understand coexistence and harmony.

The programme concluded with the distribution of prizes across cultural, literary and sports categories and acknowledgements to contributors. Students, faculty members and guests reaffirmed the college’s commitment to nurturing academic excellence alongside extracurricular growth.

Literary, Cultural and Sports Events

The Literary Activities Committee released the final list of winners of competitions held during the celebrations. Students from Siang, Lohit, Kameng and Subansiri Houses excelled across painting, cartooning, extempore, debate, poetry, recitation, essay writing and quiz competitions. Siang and Lohit Houses led the scoreboard, followed closely by Kameng and Subansiri.

Among the standout performers, Jabed Abedin (Zoology, 5th Semester) received multiple accolades and was named Best Litterateur of the Year.

The cultural segment concluded with energetic performances across houses. Lohit House secured first place in the Solo Song category, while Siang House dominated the Group Dance Freestyle (Girls) and Traditional Group Dance competitions, with Lohit and Kameng finishing close behind.

Sports events witnessed spirited participation across track and field categories, including discus throw, javelin, shot put and a range of races from 100m to 1500m. Siang and Lohit Houses delivered strong performances, while Kameng and Subansiri also registered noteworthy finishes.

Siang House won in Badminton (Men) and Subansiri topped Badminton (Women). Subansiri also secured the runner-up position in the 2×400m women’s relay.

Demonstrating consistency, teamwork and sportsmanship across competitions, Siang House emerged as the Best House of XLV College Week 2025.

The celebrations concluded on a note of unity and inspiration, highlighting the institution’s focus on holistic education. Faculty guidance, administrative support and the enthusiasm of students contributed to what the college described as one of its most memorable College Week editions.