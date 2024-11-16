Arunachal: DNGC Celebrated XLIV Annual College Day

ITANAGAR- The XLIVth Annual College Day Celebration 2024 of Dera Natung Government College ( DNGC ) , Itanagar began at the campus with a colourful Inaugural Function graced by Mama Natung, Minister of Home and Inter-State Border Affairs, PHE & WS and Dept. of Indigenous Affairs, Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh as Chief Guest and Mr. Talo Potom, Deputy Commissioner ICR, as the Guest of Honour in presence of the Principal, special invitees, faculty members, members of DNGC Students’ Union, other officials along with students of the college.

Mama Natung urged students to be responsible and start taking ownership of the college including up-keeping and protection of college’s image and its physical infrastructure. He endorsed oneness as the real power of the state and highlighted present state govt.’s, under the Chief Minister Pema Khandu, efforts to transform the state in every aspect.

He appealed students to do away from doing drugs and warned in strongest term the neighbouring countries attempt to weaken India by peddling drugs across the borders. He also urged students not to get into early marriage thereby losing an opportunity to grow in life.

While endorsing the year as ‘Year of the Youth,’ he urged students to be disciplined and responsible citizens since the strength of the state lies in the hands of the youth. Meanwhile, he declared the XLIV Annual College Celebration 2024 as open.

Talo Potom, Deputy Commissioner ICR talked about responsibility through a parable and endorsed students to be more responsible and understand the responsibility of the authorities for better peaceful co-existence.

Earlier while delivering the welcome address, Dr. M. Q. Khan Principal DNGC lauded the yeoman services rendered by the College during its forty six years of journey. The college has produced highest numbers of officers, sport persons, businessmen, politicians and many more, he added.

Highlighting the theme of this year which is “Nurturing Nature, Celebrating Culture,” he spoke at length on its importance and relevance in the present times, where globalisation and urbanisation have posed great threat to the existence and relevance of both culture and nature.

He further informed that this year the students have been divided into four houses namely Sechwng, Nyedo Kolo, Ume & Ishi Houses which represent the important elements in nature for human sustenance.

The General Secretary of the College for the session 2024-25, Mr. Bagjam Takum submitted a memorandum of various points focusing mainly on further infrastructural development of the college.

Some of the attractions of the day were mega dance by the students showcasing the idea of unity in diversity, march-past by 18 platoons and band display by VKV Itanagar students. Commerce department was adjudged winner of the March-Past Competition. The function was also marked by a floral tribute to the statue of Late Shri Dera Natung by the Chief Guest and Guest of Honour.

The XLIVth Annual College Day Celebration will culminate on 18th November, 2024 and during three-day long event, the houses will compete in literary, cultural and games & sports competitions.