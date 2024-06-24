ADVERTISEMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: DLMC meeting held at TEZU

The meeting was attended by AJ Lungphi ADC Wakro, ZPC, ZPMs, Admin Officers, HODs, and other officials.  

Last Updated: June 24, 2024
1 minute read
TEZU-   The meeting of the District Level Monitoring Committee ( DLMC )  was held at the District Secretariat here today chaired by Deputy Commissioner Lohit, Shashvat Saurabhin presence of the Dr. Mohesh Chai, MLA 44th Tezu (ST) AC.

The DC took stock of the ongoing and completed schemes and projects being carried out by various departments. He emphasized upon the importance of generating accurate data to gauge the level of actual progress of the projects and schemes.

Shashvat, urged the departments to work efficiently and avoid unnecessary delays in implementation of the projects, as it would be against public interest. He requested the departments to work meticulously to achieve the targets that are being set by the government.

During the meeting various departments presented PowerPoint on  schemes and projects. The officials of the participating departments highlighted the physical and financial positions of the central and state flagship projects.

Speaking at the occasion Dr. Mohesh, MLA  Chai urged coordination and cooperation of all the officers of various departments in ensuring overall development of the District.

He urged the executing agencies to avoid any kind of duplicity and use the funds efficiently; in this regarded he said that there should be inter-departmental coordination. He also spoke on the issues related to Hospital, MNREGA Job Cards, issues of drainage etc.

