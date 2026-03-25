Arunachal: DLMC Meet in Hawai Focuses on Timely Delivery Of Govt subsidies and loans

HAWAI- The District Level Monitoring Committee (DLMC) meeting for February 2026 was held at the Deputy Commissioner’s Conference Hall in Hawai, Anjaw district, under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Millo Kojin.

Addressing the gathering, the Deputy Commissioner emphasized the need for timely disbursement of government subsidies and loans under schemes such as the Atma Nirbhar Bagwani Yojana (ANBY), Atma Nirbhar Krishi Yojana (ANKY), Atma Nirbhar Pashu Palan Yojana (ANPY), and Atma Nirbhar Matsya Yojana (ANMY). He directed the State Bank of India (SBI) to maintain close coordination with line departments and expedite loan disbursal processes.

Kojin stressed that proactive engagement, accountability, and inter-departmental coordination are critical for achieving targets within stipulated timelines and ensuring that developmental benefits reach intended beneficiaries.

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ZPC Chenumlu Mitti Khamblai, speaking during the meeting, underscored the importance of coordinated efforts between departments and grassroots institutions. She highlighted the need to address field-level challenges promptly and ensure transparency in the delivery of government schemes.

ZPMs present, including Alemsi Kri (Manchal), Gogrem Hagabre (Chaglagam), Mantaw Bellai (Hayuliang-Goiliang), and Barun Massong (Hawai-North), raised concerns related to departmental functioning and service delivery. They called for improved coordination and timely resolution of local issues to facilitate overall development in the district.

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A key highlight of the meeting was the formal launch of the Potential Linked Credit Plan (PLP) for Anjaw district under NABARD. The initiative is expected to strengthen institutional credit flow and support rural development activities.

District Development Consultant Mich B. Buda delivered a detailed presentation outlining NABARD’s interventions and opportunities for enhancing credit linkage in the district.

The meeting also reviewed the progress of Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS), State Sponsored Schemes (SSS), and other departmental programmes. Representatives from departments including Rural Works Department (RWD), Public Works Department (PWD), Water Resources, Hydropower, Power, Education, Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal Husbandry, Fisheries, and Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSRLM) presented updates on their respective activities.

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The meeting was attended by Zilla Parishad Chairperson (ZPC) Chenumlu Mitti Khamblai, Zilla Parishad Members (ZPMs), and heads of various departments, and focused on reviewing the implementation of government schemes and strengthening financial inclusion mechanisms in the district.

Concluding the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner appreciated the active participation of members and urged all departments to continue working with coordination and commitment to ensure effective implementation of developmental programmes.