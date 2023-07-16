Arunachal: DLMC meet focusses on timely completion of Govt. projects and schemes

ZIRO- A District Level Monitoring Committee (DLMC) meeting was held to review the status of all central and state sponsored schemes and flagship programmes at Golden Jubilee Hall of District Secretariat here last Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Presiding over the meet, Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Bamin Nime emphasized on timely completion of all on-going projects at the District without compromising the quality of the works.

Arunachal: Avenue plantation drive held at Ziro

He also urged all concerned Heads of Offices to undertake field visits of their respective sites in consultations and collaborations with the concerned ZPMs and executing departments.

Further, the DC also urged the Atma Nirbhar Bharat implementing departments to be pro-active and take regular follow up actions for timely implementation of the schemes.

Arunachal: Dry flower making training programme inaugurated at Ziro

For correct and justified selection of the beneficiaries, the DC directed the beneficiary-oriented implementing departments to communicate with the concerned ZPMs for their fair selections.

The meeting was also attended by Lower Subansiri ZPC Sang Chorey, HoDs and officials. District Planning Officer Joram Tatung moderated the meeting.