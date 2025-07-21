Arunachal: DLMC Issues Strong Accountability Directions to Departments in Keyi Panyor District

YACHULI- In a crucial push for development acceleration and administrative accountability, the District Level Monitoring Committee (DLMC) of Keyi Panyor District convened today under the chairpersonship of Deputy Commissioner Shweta Nagarkoti Mehta, at the DC’s Conference Hall, Mini Secretariat, Yachuli.

The meeting witnessed participation from the MLA of 16-Yachuli (ST), ZPC, ZPMs, administrative officers, HODs, and implementing agencies.

The DLMC reviewed the progress of government schemes and issued strict directives to departments and contractors to ensure on-time and quality delivery of all development projects.

Key Highlights and Directives:

Rural Works Department (RWD):

Expedite Pitapool–Rub road; initiate show-cause notices against delay.

No payments to be cleared unless DLMC and PRI review is done.

Blacklist or warn erring contractors; reward quality work.

Public Health Engineering (PHE):

Ensure clean drinking water in all habitations.

Begin phase-wise cleaning of 190 small water treatment plants.

Power Department:

Expedite delayed central schemes under implementation.

UD & Housing:

Finalize and implement residential design plans.

Achieve 100% geotagging of 296 PMAY (U) homes.

Women & Child Development (WCD):

Transfer implementation of NSAP and CMSSS from Lower Subansiri to CDPO HQ Yachuli.

CDPO HQ to act as in-charge until a Deputy Director is posted.

Take over all SJETA schemes and assets from Lower Subansiri DPO.

Survey all defunct schools for potential WCD repurposing.

Rural Development & Agriculture:

Submit MGNREGA labour budget and implement spring rejuvenation plans.

Promote integrated farming models under 15th Finance Commission.

Fisheries (DFDO):

Operationalize fingerling production units.

Issue an annual activity calendar for planning.

SHGs and Livelihoods:

Review all DAY-NRLM and women-led livelihood programs for support.

Additional Decisions:

2 hectares of land allotted to KVK Yachuli for agri-demonstration.

DLMC meetings to be held quarterly for continuous review.

Leadership Voices:

DC Shweta Nagarkoti Mehta stressed:

“Every department is accountable. Quality, speed, and transparency are non-negotiable.”

MLA of 16-Yachuli (ST) added:

“People must see and feel the change. Stay at your post, finish quality work, and hold defaulters accountable. Reward those who deliver.”

The meeting concluded with a collective resolve for inter-departmental coordination, enhanced field supervision, and citizen-centric governance across Keyi Panyor District.