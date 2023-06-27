ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Dite-Dime-Miging road connectivity restored

The diversion road was completed on Monday and it was opened for all types of traffic, informed BRO Official.

YINGKIONG ( By Maksam Tayeng )-  The Dite-Dime-Miging road connectivity was restored within  72 hours, despite continuous heavy rainfall. The diversion road was completed on Monday  and it was opened for all types of traffic, informed BRO Official.

It is worthwhile to mention that due to continuous heavy rainfall in preceding week, on 19th June 2023, 80 feet Bailey bridge along with a dumper collapsed into the valley near Bomdo village on Dite-Dime-Miging road.

As a result, the connectivity to the forward areas like Tuting Sub-Division in Upper Siang district was completely cut-off from the rest of the world.

However, the Karmayogis of Project Brahmank under BRO responded to the situation immediately and started the construction of diversion work for restoration of connectivity on the same day.

Meanwhile, District Administration, Upper Siang has also appreciated the BRO for their quick response in restoring the road connectivity for smooth flow of traffic within a short time and stated that in doing so it has immensely helped in mitigating the hardships faced by the denizens residing in forward areas near Indo-China border, informed DIPRO Yingkiong this evening.

