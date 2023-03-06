Arunachal: DIT&C bids warm farewell to Hano Takka

ITANAGAR- The Department of Information Technology and Communication ( DIT&C ), Government of Arunachal Pradesh, bids a warm farewell to Hano Takka, the former Joint Director of Dept. of ITC, who has been promoted as a Director of ULB, Government of Arunachal Pradesh.

The farewell programme was attended by the Chairman IT Council, Doni Nich, the Secretary IT, Anirudh Saran Singh, the Director IT, Neelam Yapin Tana and the officials from the IT Department.

Wishing him the best, the Chairman Doni Nich, expressed his gratitude and said that Takka has been an integral part of the Department of Information Technology and Communication since its inception and has been instrumental in setting up the core infrastructure of the department. He also added that his vision and leadership have been crucial in taking the department forward and nurturing it into a successful IT hub for the state.

The Secretary, Anirudh Saran Singh, expressed his best wishes and gratitude to Takka for his dedication and hard work. He said that Takka has always been an inspiration and a role model for all the members of the department. He thanked Takka for his valuable contributions and wished him all the best in his new role.

The officials from the IT Department also thanked Takka for his commitment and guidance and wished him success in all of his future endeavors.

Lastly, Hano Takka thanked the Chairman, Secretary, and officials for the farewell and for their support and guidance. He said that it was an honour to work with such esteemed members of the department and that the experience has been invaluable for him. He wished the department all the best for the future and expressed his desire to continue to serve the state in whatever capacity he could.