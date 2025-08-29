Arunachal: District Monitoring Team Conducts Site Verification of Weekly Markets in Keyi Panyor

YACHULI- In line with the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the Home Department, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, a District Monitoring Team carried out site verification of weekly markets in Keyi Panyor district on Friday.

The team, led by Circle Officer John Diru, included Agriculture Development Officer Duyu Udi, Trade Development Officer Tai Arun, and OC Yachuli Police Station Token Dubi. They inspected the Monday Market at Pitapool, Saturday Market at Yachuli, and Sunday Market at Joram to assess preparedness for resumption.

During the inspections, the officials checked compliance with essential safety and regulatory measures, including:

Traffic management and parking space

Waste disposal mechanism

Fire safety provisions

Installation of CCTV cameras

Enforcement of Inner Line Permit (ILP) regulations for outsiders

The inspection aimed to ensure that weekly markets function smoothly without congestion, while maintaining hygiene and providing a secure environment for both vendors and buyers.

The monitoring team also interacted with market committees and stakeholders, sensitizing them on the importance of discipline, hygiene, and cooperation for orderly market operations.

The District Administration has reiterated that weekly markets will resume only after full compliance with the SOPs. Vendors and the public have been urged to extend cooperation to ensure smooth functioning of these vital community marketplaces.