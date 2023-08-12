ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: District library Pasighat observes national librarians day

PASIGHAT ( Maksam Tayeng )- While commemorating the 131st birth anniversary of esteemed librarian Padmashri awardee, Dr. S. R. Ranganathan, the national librarian’s day was observed today at the office of district library, Pasighat which was attended by the librarians from Ruksin, Mebo, Bilat, Jawaharlal Nehru College, Pasighat and Boleng under Siang district.

During the national librarian day celebration, a floral tribute and garlanding was performed to the photo of Padmashri Dr. S. R. Ranganathan marking his 131st birth anniversary. Celebrating the day, librarians shared about the importance of libraries to the public and the students.

Arunachal: Open free libraries inaugurated in Tawang

Speaking on the occasion, Smti V. Borang, Asst. Director, Public Libraries laid emphasis on maintaining a good work culture among the staff and librarians of public libraries in order to provide better services to the public and the students.

While wishing happy librarians’ day to all the librarians of Pasighat and the state, Borang reminded the role of public libraries to the librarians toward the public in gaining knowledge.

Arunachal: Admin bans illegal means of hunting, fishing in and around Seram village

On the occasion, Olom Perme, Librarian from JNC, Pasighat also spoke on the importance of libraries. While Kaling Borang, District Library & Information Officer, in his speech showed his commitment to make the district library of Pasighat to be more vibrant and useful for the public by creating more awareness among the students, book lovers etc by organizing various interactive events.

