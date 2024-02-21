Arunachal: District Library, Namsai initiates Mass library awareness program

NAMSAI- Mass library awareness program has been initiated by the District Library, Namsai under the aegis of the Namsai District Administration aiming to promote reading habit among the students and youth of the area. 218 students with teachers from four different schools attended today’s library awareness program.

ADVERTISEMENT

To ensure that the benefit of library reach to the under privileged students residing in remote localities and for getting them familiarize with the service and activities of the library, a tour program to the District library, Namsai for the students and teachers from across the district has been arranged with effect from today in the District library, Namsai which will continue for next 15 days.

Arunachal: Governor confers State Awards, Chief Minister’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration

As the part of the awareness program, various literary programmes like essay competition, debates, drawing competition, extempore speech etc have been organising in different schools, colleges and University in the district.

While welcoming the gathering in today’s function, Librarian S. Mukhopadhyay emphasised on the importance of library and role of the library in student’s life.

Attending the inaugural program Namsai Deputy Commissioner C.R. Khampa in his address said that the District Library, Namsai is one of best public library in Arunachal Pradesh in terms of productivity and service delivery.

Arunachal: Great Backyard Bird Count held at Kamle and Lower Subansiri

The library is fully automated and provides reading friendly atmosphere. He urged the students to avail maximum benefit from the modern library which will help them excel in their life.

Resource person, Raju Dutta has explained about the necessity for students to be potential reader of the library. Heart touching Presentation made the volunteers of Bamboosa Library , Tezu mesmerized the audience.