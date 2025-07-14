Arunachal: District Admin EK Launches ‘DigiKameng’ App

LUMDUNG- In a landmark move toward citizen-centric governance and technological integration, the District Administration of East Kameng officially launched the DigiKameng mobile application today at Lumdung.

The event was graced by Mama Natung, Minister for Home & ISBA, PHE, and DIA, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, who applauded the district’s innovative push for digital empowerment.

The DigiKameng app is a single-window digital platform developed by the district administration to deliver essential government services directly to the people, ensuring accessibility, transparency, and accountability.

Addressing the gathering, Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Nigam, highlighted the rising importance of technology in effective governance.

“DigiKameng reduces unnecessary citizen-office interface and minimizes the scope for petty corruption. It is a leap forward in building trust-based, tech-enabled public service delivery,” he said.

A detailed demo of the app was presented by Assistant Commissioner Arjun Gupta, who showcased its key features:

Leave Management & Attendance Tracking for Govt. Employees

Real-time Disaster Management Information

Geo-tagged database of public utilities

Public grievance redressal portal

Departmental contact directories

Online service/certificate application interface

He also unveiled the DigiKameng logo, inspired by the Nyishi traditional cap, a cultural emblem reflecting community pride and local heritage.

Minister Mama Natung, in his keynote, congratulated the administration for the pioneering initiative.

“This is not just a tool of convenience, but a platform of empowerment,” he remarked. He urged citizens, particularly the youth, to adopt and utilize the app for availing services, accessing entitlements, and engaging constructively with governance.

He encouraged young people to explore technology not just as users, but as innovators and contributors — building better livelihoods, supporting welfare initiatives, and shaping East Kameng’s growth story.

District Disaster Management Plan Released

The event also saw the official release of the District Disaster Management Plan (DDMP) by the Home Minister along with senior district officials including the Superintendent of Police, Divisional Forest Officer, and Project Director. The updated plan presents a robust, coordinated framework for disaster preparedness and emergency response, clearly outlining departmental roles and rapid response protocols.

The launch of DigiKameng and the updated DDMP underscores East Kameng’s commitment to innovation, resilience, and citizen-first governance, paving the way for stronger administrative outreach and inclusive digital transformation.