Arunachal: Discard money culture in local body poll- Techi Kaso

NIRJULI: We should discard money culture and should try to get a suitable and genuine candidates from the respective area for better development of the locality in the local body poll. Said JDU leader and Itanagar local MLA Techi Kaso while addressing election rally at Nirjuli.

“ it has been observed that money culture has been avoiding the genuine and suitable candidate to get elected and it is the voters who have to elect them and urge upon the intelligent voters to chose a right and genuine candidate from their respective area. Kaso said.

We have 14 candidates for the post of corporate in IMC and 2 candidates for Zila Parishad in capital complex and all candidates are doing well and hope that the voters can judge them and elect them accordingly. Kaso said.

We have expectation that the candidates of JDU will do its best in the area and put all out effort for the development of the area and welfare of the people. Kaso said.

Till the result does not come, we can’t say that my parity candidates are weak but they are strong enough and are giving strong fight to its opponent candidates in all the wards and Zila segments. Kaso further added.

Former ACCI President Techi Lala, JDU (Vice President) Kame Kipa, JDU Youth President Sanjay Dolo, ZP Candidate from Borum Tok Tama among others also address the meeting.