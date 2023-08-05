Arunachal: Director General of Assam Rifles calls on the Governor

ITANAGAR- The Director General of Assam Rifles Lt General PC Nair, called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 5th August 2023.

They discussed the security scenario in the eastern part of Arunachal Pradesh and the humanitarian assistance provided to the people by the Assam Rifles Units stationed in the State.

The Governor, while sharing his experience in dealing with infiltration and militancy with DG AR, emphasized on the intensification of patrolling in the porous border areas of Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts, through good rapport and appropriate deployment of the Assam Rifles troops.

He also advised on strengthening bonhomie between the local communities and security forces in the spirit of ‘Friends of the Hill People’.

Taking initiative for resumption of age-old trade and commerce activities through Pangsau Pass, the Governor discussed the modalities for opening of border trade with the Director General of Assam Rifles, whose personnel are manning the Pass. He also discussed the measures to combat drug menace in the TCL region.

The Director General of Assam Rifles briefed the Governor about the security apparatus and initiatives of the Forces to contain the militancy in Tirap, Changlang and Longding Districts of Arunachal Pradesh.