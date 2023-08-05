ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Director General of Assam Rifles calls on the Governor

They discussed the security scenario in the eastern part of Arunachal Pradesh and the humanitarian assistance provided to the people by the Assam Rifles Units stationed in the State.

Last Updated: August 5, 2023
1 minute read
Arunachal: Director General of Assam Rifles calls on the Governor

ITANAGAR-   The Director General of Assam Rifles Lt General PC Nair, called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 5th August 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

They discussed the security scenario in the eastern part of Arunachal Pradesh and the humanitarian assistance provided to the people by the Assam Rifles Units stationed in the State.

Arunachal: Pema Khandu felicitates Outstanding Alumni of Dera Natung Government College

The Governor, while sharing his experience in dealing with infiltration and militancy with DG AR, emphasized on the intensification of patrolling in the porous border areas of Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts, through good rapport and appropriate deployment of the Assam Rifles troops.

Related Articles

He also advised on strengthening bonhomie between the local communities and security forces in the spirit of ‘Friends of the Hill People’.

Taking initiative for resumption of age-old trade and commerce activities through Pangsau Pass, the Governor discussed the modalities for opening of border trade with the Director General of Assam Rifles, whose personnel are manning the Pass. He also discussed the measures to combat drug menace in the TCL region.

Arunachal: Tourism stakeholders meet held at Ziro

The Director General of Assam Rifles briefed the Governor about the security apparatus and initiatives of the Forces to contain the militancy in Tirap, Changlang and Longding Districts of Arunachal Pradesh.

Tags
Last Updated: August 5, 2023
1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal Governor lays wreath at Tawang War Memorial

Arunachal Governor lays wreath at Tawang War Memorial

Centre Sanctions Upgradation Of 91 Roads, 30 Bridges In Arunachal Pradesh; Kiren Rijiju

Centre Sanctions Upgradation Of 91 Roads, 30 Bridges In Arunachal Pradesh; Kiren Rijiju

Arunachal: DC office Ziro bids farewell to two officials

Arunachal: DC office Ziro bids farewell to two officials

Arunachal: Indian Army dedicates Amrit Sarovar in Tenga Valley

Arunachal: Indian Army dedicates Amrit Sarovar in Tenga Valley

Arunachal: PKWS felicitates meritorious students and achievers

Arunachal: PKWS felicitates meritorious students and achievers

AAP To Contest Lok Sabha, Assembly Elections In Arunachal Pradesh In 2024

AAP To Contest Lok Sabha, Assembly Elections In Arunachal Pradesh In 2024

Governor visits Border Post¸ addresses a public meeting at Zemithang

Governor visits Border Post¸ addresses a public meeting at Zemithang

Arunachal: Narrow escape for passengers as car gets caught in water burst in Upper Siang

Arunachal: Narrow escape for passengers as car gets caught in water burst in Upper Siang

Itanagar: Book and souvenir released to mark the culmination of Dree festival by CCDFC 2023

Itanagar: Book and souvenir released to mark the culmination of Dree festival by CCDFC 2023

Arunachal: Governor visits Smart Class

Arunachal: Governor visits Smart Class

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button