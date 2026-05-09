Arunachal: Dirang Science Centre Project Gains Momentum

DIRANG: The first meeting of the Governing Council for the proposed “Science Centre and Digital Planetarium (Category-II)” project at Dirang was held on Friday at the Conference Hall of the Office of the Additional Deputy Commissioner, Dirang.

The meeting was chaired by the Deputy Commissioner of West Kameng district, Bomdila, and brought together officials and stakeholders associated with the project’s planning and implementation.

Delivering the welcome address, C.D. Mungyak, Director-cum-Member Secretary of the Arunachal Pradesh State Council for Science and Technology (APSCS&T), presented an overview of the council’s activities and briefed members on the present status of the upcoming Science Centre and Digital Planetarium project.

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During the meeting, Sujay Majumdar, Director of NSC Guwahati under the National Council of Science Museums (NCSM), outlined the key features of the Scheme for Promotion of Culture of Science (SPoCS) under the Ministry of Culture, Government of India. He urged the chair to take up mandatory state-level commitments with the state government, including the construction of a boundary wall and provision of dedicated power and water supply to the project site.

In his address, the Deputy Commissioner emphasised the need for close coordination among departments and stakeholders to ensure that the proposed Science Centre at Dirang meets national standards. He described the initiative as one of the state’s significant projects aimed at promoting scientific awareness and culture across the North-East region.

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The meeting was attended by several officials and special invitees, including ADC Dirang Shri Choiki Dondup; Dr Debajit Mahanta, Joint Director, APSCS&T-DBT-BRSD, Kimin; DDSE West Kameng Smti Ribom Basar Gamlin; a teacher representative from KV Dirang; Asif Salim, SE, NSC Guwahati, NCSM; Uku Joram, Executive Engineer, PWD Dirang; Bimal Mistry, Chief Architect of M/S Kothari & Associates, Kolkata; and Vivek Kumar, Curator of Arunachal Pradesh Science Centre, Itanagar.

The Governing Council resolved to expedite mandatory requirements and strengthen inter-departmental coordination to facilitate the timely commencement of civil works for the project.

Officials stated that the Science Centre and Digital Planetarium, being developed under the SPoCS scheme with technical support from NCSM, is expected to emerge as a major hub for science education, innovation and tourism in West Kameng district.