Arunachal: DIPR organise cleanliness drive to mark Swachh Bharat Abhiyan

NAHARLAGUN- The Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) today organized a special cleanliness drive to mark the 10th anniversary of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan cleanliness drive.

Led by Secretary Nyali Ete, Under Secretary B. Goswami, Director Onyok Pertin and the entire office staff, the initiative aimed to promote a clean and hygienic environment.

As part of the commemoration, Ete administered a pledge on cleanliness to all staff members. The pledge emphasized the importance of personal hygiene, maintaining a clean work environment, and contributing to the overall cleanliness of the community.

Speaking on the occasion, Ete highlighted the significant achievements of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan in the past decade. He emphasized the significance of maintaining a clean and healthy workspace. “Swachta hi Seva is more than just a campaign; it’s a way of life. By keeping our surroundings clean, we contribute to the overall well-being of our community,” he said.

He added, “Our office plays a vital role in disseminating information to the public. It is essential that we set a positive example by maintaining a clean and organized environment.”

The cleanliness drive involved a thorough cleaning of the office premises, including the disposal of waste, sanitization of surfaces, and maintenance of common areas. The team also focused on raising awareness among staff members about the importance of cleanliness and personal hygiene.

The Directorate of Information and Public Relations is dedicated to creating a positive impact on society. This cleanliness drive is a testament to the office’s commitment to promoting cleanliness, sustainability, and the overall well-being of its staff and the community.