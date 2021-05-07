Arunachal: DIPR all geared up to fight against covid-19

NAHARLAGUN ( By- Denhang Bosai, Deputy Director, IPR ) – Ever since the country and the state of Arunachal Pradesh was hit by the novel pandemic Covid-19 in March 2020, the department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR ) has been working relentlessly alongside district administration and health departments. The primary onus of the department has been to disseminate information to the people on Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), copvid-19 protocols and other covid-19 related issues and also to create awareness among the common multitudes on use of face mask, sanitizer and social distancing through various mediums and platforms.

The Department is fully prepared to face the unprecedented challenges being posed by the second wave of covid-19 which is considered to be more contagious and fatal than the first wave. A Hindi documentary ‘Jeetna Abhi Baki Hai’ is being produced by the department to create awareness on covid-19. Also, a number of short films have been made for use in all social media pages of the department. Public announcement is being made from time to time in the capital region through the Publicity cell of the department to create awareness and to awaken the people from their slough of despondency. The DIPROS and DIPRO in charges in the districts are also doing their bits to disseminate information on dos and don’ts on covid-19 for the benefit of the people including those living in remote areas.

A PRO of the department is being engaged 24×7 to handle the department’s social media pages through which awareness is being generated. The department publishes banners, pamphlets and placards on covid-19 for display and distribution. Another PRO has been deputed from this department to represent the department in the State Control Room at the Civil Secretariat, Itanagar who will coordinate with the state media persons and also assist the state government in its fight against the pandemic. The DIPR Fact-Check has been activated to dispel false news and rumours and also to rebut fake news on covid-19. The two audio-visual vans are being activated and the vans will move within the capital region to create awareness through audio-visual display.

All the eligible staff members of the department have been vaccinated. In the past press conferences were conducted by the department on covid-19 related issues in collaboration with the department of Health and Family Welfare. The Director of the department Dasher Teshi has asked all the staff to play a pro-active role and contribute their mite to fight against the second wave of covid-19. He has made an elaborate plan and appointed officers and officials to coordinate with the district administration in its fight against covid-19. Teshi has appealed to the public to follow SOPs and covid-19 protocols and follow the government instructions seriously. He has also urged upon the general public to use face mask, sanitizer and follow social distancing diligently and religiously. The Director further appealed all to get vaccinated at their turn.