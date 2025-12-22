Arunachal: Din Din Club, APLS Host Book Launch in Itanagar

ITANAGAR- A Book Launch-cum-Literary Session jointly organised by the Din Din Club and the Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society (APLS) was held on Sunday at the APLS office in E-Sector, Itanagar. The event, which began at 2:30 pm, witnessed the participation of more than 30 writers, literary enthusiasts and dignitaries.

The programme opened with the launch of Noor, the debut poetry collection of Miss Radhe Yarang. The book explores themes of memory, growing up and longing. The session was inaugurated by Wanggo Socia, president of Din Din Club and a member of APLS, who outlined the objectives of the club and stressed the importance of creating platforms to nurture emerging writers.

Several literary figures and academicians, including APLS president Y. D. Thongchi, R. N. Koley, Dr Bompi Riba and Dr Moge Basar, were felicitated for their contributions to literature and academia. Addressing the gathering, Radhe Yarang recited select poems from her book and spoke about her journey as a writer. She acknowledged the support of her family, friends and teachers in shaping her creative pursuits.

During the book discussion, Dr Bompi Riba offered feedback on the collection and advised young writers to seek editorial guidance while developing originality in their work. The author also participated in a question-and-answer session, during which Wanggo Socia shared how Radhe Yarang’s potential was first noticed during Din Din Club meetings and how she was encouraged to publish her writing.

The programme later transitioned into a literary session featuring poetry recitations by Kamwang Wangsu, Tania Mite and Nyoki Siram, who presented Hindi poems focusing on love and one-sided affection. Motivational addresses by Dr Moge Basar and Y. D. Thongchi encouraged participants to continue writing and highlighted the role of organisations such as APLS and Din Din Club in supporting literary talent.

Other performances included creative readings by Kapu Sanjay and Cha Ong Rangjang. The session concluded with Dr Bompi Riba reciting two of her poems, To Study or Not to Study and Talar, which were well received by the audience.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks proposed by Cha Ong Rangjang, general secretary of Din Din Club, followed by a group photograph. Organisers said the programme successfully promoted literary engagement, encouraged young writers and strengthened the literary culture in the state.