Arunachal: Dilapidated PLT road causes trouble to daily commuters

Arunachal

Driving on the undulating PLT road causes huge trouble to the commuters due to which many people avoid this road, as vehicles plying over this road also badly get affected and damaged.

December 30, 2022
PASIGHAT-  ( By Maksam Tayeng ) The Pasighat-Ledum-Tene (PLT) Road starting from Pasighat (Medical Charali/Riba Canteen area) to Remi village bridge point covering an area of 20 KM has been lying dilapidated due to non-repairing of the road from last several months and is causing hardship to its daily commuters.

Driving on the undulating PLT road causes huge trouble to the commuters due to which many people avoid this road, as vehicles plying over this road also badly get affected and damaged. One of the residents from Napit village in the outskirt of Pasighat township along the PLT road said that they are driving their vehicles on this road out of compulsion because plying vehicles on such rough and broken roads causes huge damage to the vehicles. The villagers of the area, especially using this road on a daily basis, have appealed to the government for early renovation of the PLT road.

Meanwhile, when contacted, Er. Tani Taki, Executive Engineer, PWD Pasighat Division has informed that the road is going to be reconstructed/renovated soon with funds for which is already sanctioned with a sum of Rs. 30.71 Crore vide No. PWD-12011/373/2022-Work-PWD/1954 dated 26/07/2022. “The financial bid of the project ‘improvement of road from Pasighat to Remi (20 km) was opened on Wednesday and the work will be awarded to the firm soon after and the work is likely to begin from January 2023”, said Taki.  When asked about the time period for completion of the renovation/improvement of the road, Taki informed that the work should be completed within two years.

Seeing the grave situation and worst condition of the dilapidated PLT road, the early completion improvement of road by the concerned firm would be appreciable by the general public of those areas and villages. And it would indeed be a noble job from the part of the winning firm of the work or executing agency, if the potholes and damaged portions of road are filled with soil/sand for time-being to give some ease and relief to people from bumpy rides while other parts of the road gets renovated.

December 30, 2022
