Arunachal: Diibo GB’s on exposure and recreation tour at Ziro valley

ZIRO- As part of their ongoing basic English classroom course, the Diibo Gaon Bura Buri Association (DGBBA) organized one day exposure and recreation tour at Ziro Valley here last Monday.

During the tour, the conglomeration of 25 GBs of Dutta, Mudang Tage and Bamin Michi villages visited the District Museum, Water Treatment Plant, Aqua Park and the Naara Aaba Winery.

At the District Museum, Assistant Curator Tage Tabin explained the importance of museum and urged the visiting GB’s to disseminate the importance of museum at the grass roots level.

At the Water Treatment Plant at Pare Ami, PHE&WS Division exen Er. Kago Habung explained the process of water tapping and supply to consumers of Hapoli township from Pange, which is 23 kms away from the source of water.

The team also visited the Naara Aaba, India’s first organic kiwi winery at Hong village where team Naara Aaba explained the process of preparation of kiwi wine from the locally available kiwi fruits.

The team also visited India’s first Integrated Aqua Park at Tarin and Nani Tam’s first large scale cabbage garden at Rann. The GB’s were also acclimatized about the eastern ring road covering Siiro, Hong, Hari, Kalung, Reru and Tajang villages.

The recreation-cum-exposure tour programme was the brainchild of DGBBA convenor and public interpreter Yachang Tacho, who later briefed the local media and informed that another edition of similar programme would soon be organized during the winter season within the valley.