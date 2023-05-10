ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Digital Payment Utsav held at SSB Bn HQ in Lumla

A Total of 75 merchants, general public and their family members(including students) with 30 SSB personnel participated in this event.

Last Updated: May 10, 2023
LUMLA-  The digital payment utsav campaign was organised at Battalion headquarters of 67 Bn Sashastra Seema Bal ( SSB )  Lumla this morning.

The Branch Manager from SBI Lumla and other two officers shared information regarding advantages of digital payment in doing business and also made them aware of online frauds.

Several videos showing information and various guidelines were also shown to the participants for promotion of safe, secure digital payment including clarification on doubts regarding use of digital payment .

The participants expressed their gratitude to organizers for organizing this important programme, which is need of the hour to avoid being cheated in online transactions by frauds.

Earlier the officiating commandant of the battallion in his welcome address informed the participants that SSB is always there for the people to serve and secure its borders, but at the same time in this time of new technologies many innocent people are cheated through electronic transactions, so we are creating awareness and educating our people from being cheated online by frauds.

