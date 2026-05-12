Arunachal: DIG Issues Anti-Corruption Directive to Police Units

ITANAGAR- The DIG of Itanagar Capital Range Police, Tumme Amo has issued a strict directive enforcing zero tolerance towards corruption across all police establishments and public dealing points under its jurisdiction.

According to a statement issued by Tumme Amo, all Superintendents of Police (SPs), Sub-Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs), Officers-in-Charge (OCs), and supervisory officers have been instructed to maintain the “highest standards of integrity, transparency, and public trust in policing.”

The directive stated that all police stations, district establishments, check gates, police outposts, traffic points, and other units under the Itanagar Capital Range must function with complete professionalism, transparency, and accountability.

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The DIG specifically directed that no individual should be compelled, coerced, or induced to pay any form of illegal gratification for services connected to policing or law enforcement.

The order listed several prohibited practices, including demands for money related to entry into Arunachal Pradesh without an Inner Line Permit (ILP), movement of trucks or vehicles through check gates, settlement of traffic violations outside lawful government penalties, registration or suppression of FIRs, release of accused persons, closure of complaints, police verification processes, or any other police-related service.

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The statement further warned that any involvement in corruption, extortion, illegal collection, or misuse of official position would invite strict departmental as well as legal action against the personnel concerned.

Unit heads have also been directed to conduct regular briefings and sensitisation programmes for police personnel under their command to reinforce ethical conduct and accountability.

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In addition, the DIG proposed that police stations and units may undertake collective public declarations affirming that no illegal gratification would be accepted under any circumstances.

To improve public awareness, the directive instructed all units to prominently display public notices at police stations, check gates, traffic points, enquiry rooms, and other public dealing locations. These notices are intended to inform citizens of their rights and encourage immediate reporting of corruption or misconduct.

The move comes amid increasing emphasis on transparency, accountability, and public confidence in policing and governance systems in Arunachal Pradesh.