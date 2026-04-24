Arunachal: Dibang Valley Prepares for Monsoon

ANINI- A district-level review meeting on monsoon preparedness was held in Dibang Valley on Friday, chaired by Deputy Commissioner-cum-Chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Bekir Nyorak. The meeting focused on evaluating the district’s readiness to address potential challenges posed by the upcoming monsoon season.

Addressing officials, Nyorak noted that while the district possesses sufficient manpower and resources, effective disaster response depends largely on coordination and collective effort. Given the region’s vulnerability to natural hazards such as landslides and cloudbursts, he stressed the importance of heightened vigilance and a unified administrative approach.

All Circle Officers were instructed to ensure preparedness at the ground level within their respective jurisdictions. The Deputy Commissioner highlighted key areas requiring attention, including maintaining road and communication connectivity, ensuring uninterrupted supply and distribution of petroleum products and LPG, and addressing recurring mobile network disruptions—particularly those affecting Airtel services.

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The Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) was directed to ensure consistent access to safe drinking water throughout the monsoon period. In addition, the Deputy Commissioner proposed a monthly, district-wide cleanliness drive aimed at improving sanitation and encouraging community participation.

Officials were also asked to submit detailed preparedness reports to the District Disaster Management Officer (DDMO), outlining measures undertaken and contingency plans.

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During the meeting, Zilla Parishad Chairperson Sadhu Mihu raised concerns about vulnerable locations such as Maliney, Arzoo, and Anelih, which are prone to landslides and cloudbursts. He also pointed to recurring power outages, the need for timely deployment of heavy machinery in high-risk zones, and the necessity of strengthening mobile connectivity across the district.

Representatives from multiple departments—including NHIDCL, Medical, PHED, PWD, Education, Agriculture and Horticulture, Urban Development, Food and Civil Supplies, Hydro and Power, Police, ITBP, and Tourism—presented their respective preparedness strategies, indicating a multi-sectoral approach to disaster management.

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District Disaster Management Officer Kabang Lego informed that a control room has been set up at the district headquarters to monitor situations and coordinate emergency responses. Administrative units at the subdivision and circle levels have been directed to ensure operational readiness.

The district administration has further instructed all departments to maintain adequate buffer stocks of essential commodities and remain prepared to respond swiftly to any emergencies during the monsoon season.