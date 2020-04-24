Arunachal DGP visits Hollongi check gate, interacts with Covid-19 frontline warrior 

Itanagar- Director General of police (DGP) Arunachal Pradesh RP Upadhyaya today visited at Hollongi check gate and interacted with COVID 19 frontline warriors of Health Department and Police personnel, and discussed about the problems they are facing over there.

It mus be noted here that two days before Arunachal24.in shown the videos of Hollongi Check gate where drivers themselves were sanitizing their vehicles. There was not a single man was deputed who can sanitize the vehicles in proper way.

Now after this report today DGP visited Hollongi check gate, deputed men who sanitizing vehicles in proper way

Watch Video

Speaking to the reporters at Hollongi check gate DGP said that ” I found all arrangements is fine and systematically following the Covid 19 guidelines, like thermal screening , disinfections of Vehicles etc are going properly and day by day systems are improving. Today I also distributed some PPE and handmade face mask to the police personnel and Medical Department workers” DGP added.

Balijan ADC, SP, Papum pare and Capital, Officers and officials from 12Bn NDRF and other department among others were present on the occasion.