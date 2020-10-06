Arunachal: DGP requests APPSC to speed up SI recruitment process

Itanagar: The director general of police (DGP) Arunachal Pradesh R P Upadhyaya has requested Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) to speed up the process for recruitment of sub-inspectors (SI) which is much needed in various parts of state.

While talking to press here on Tuesday the DGP informed that due to delay in conducting the recruitment of SI the state police is facing acute shortage of officers.

“175 post of SI is lying vacant. We have written several times to the APPSC to fasten the recruitment process. Even I have appeal the Chief Minister on several occasion to inform the commission to speed up the recruitment process. Once recruitment of SI is done we will be in better position. Until recruitment is done the problem will persist,” said DGP Upadhyaya.

On the issue of Itanagar capital region (ICR) being worst affected by shortage of manpower, he said state government is aware of the situation.

“Police officers are working in double shifts in the ICR. But we cannot withdraw officers from other districts and post in ICR. It will again create problem in the districts. Every part of state is important for us. Therefore APPSC should conduct recruitment of SI at the earliest and help state police,” added DGP.

However, Upadhyaya assured to post few officers immediately to mitigate the problems being faced by the present police officers at Itanagar police station..

Meanwhile SP Capital Tumme Amo while talking to media informed that capital police is facing massive shortage of manpower. “We don’t have enough officers and constables. Our senior including DGP is very much aware of the situation. The APPSC and APSSB should conduct speedy recruitment of SI and constables to cease the problem,” said SP Amo.

He said as per data maximum number of crime takes place in the ICR. “Law and order is very critical issue for the capital complex. Population is very big and maximum of them are floating population. Atleast 25 percent of law and order problem of state is reported from ICR as per the data. Therefore we should atleast get 20% of strength of state police here,” said SP capital.

It is to mention that at present the Itanagar police station which is the A Class police station of state is worse affected due to lack of police officer to manage the state of affairs. If the situation continue the present officers who are tirelessly working day and night may have to go for stress management and the authority have to decide. A senior officer said.