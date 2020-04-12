Arunachal: DGP appeals everyone to follow the lockdown order

Itanagar

The DGP of Arunachal Pradesh, R P Upadhyaya on Sunday visited various parts of capital complex and interacted with police officials working in the field. Talking to media persons at Banderdewa check gate, the DGP appealed to all the people to follow the lockdown order.

“Our police forces at the ground are making lot of effort to enforce the lockdown. However, if the people cooperate our job becomes much easier,” he said. The DGP informed that police official on the ground are also taking precautions to keep themselves safe while performing the duty.

He said the police have used various tactics to enforce the lockdown. “Across the state the majority of people have cooperated. At village level people are pro-active and have worked out their quarantine measures. But there are some people who do not follow. We have counseled such people and in some instances have even booked them under law to enforce lockdown,” the DGP said.

He appealed to the people to understand the gravity of situation and strictly stay at home to remain safe.

Also maintain the guideless of health officials and doctors and administration so that everyone stay safe and secure and also stop the Coronavirus (Covid-19) from spreading in our state.