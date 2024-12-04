Arunachal: DGBR reviews progress of strategically important border roads in Tawang

ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

TAWANG- Director General of Border Roads (DGBR) Lt Gen Raghu Srinivasan reviewed the progress of strategically important border roads in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang district, an official said.

The DGBR also inspected the operations of Sela Tunnel, located at 13,000 feet. Sela Tunnel is the longest bi-lane tunnel ensuring all-weather connectivity between Guwahati in Assam and Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh, Defence PRO Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said.

The DGBR surveyed Nelya, Dhaula and Hatonga areas of the Zemithang sector followed by forward areas of Lungro, Damteng and Yangtse, he said.

Expressing satisfaction with the operations, he lauded the team of Project Vartak for ensuring uninterrupted movement of vehicles and supplies to Tawang and other border areas throughout the year.

Lt Gen Srinivasan was on a three-day visit to Guwahati, Tawang and West Kameng districts of Arunachal Pradesh from December 1 to 3.

During the visit, Lt Gen Srinivasan met Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and discussed key issues of future road infrastructure projects in the region. He also met Tawang MLA and deputy commissioner Kanki Darang.

At Guwahati, the Additional Director General Border Roads (East) Harendra Kumar updated the DGBR on the various border road projects in the North Eastern Region.

