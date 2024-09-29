Arunachal

Arunachal: DGBBA organizes live fishing exercise for ZFM visitors at Ziro

To showcase the unique paddy-cum-fish culture of Apatani, the DGBBA had organized the event for the second consecutive year coinciding with the ZFM.

ZIRO-  The 2nd edition of two-days live fishing exercise at the Apatani paddy field organised by the Diibo Gaon Bura Buri Association (DGBBA) in collaboration with department of Fisheries concluded here on Saturday.

The event attracted large numbers of domestic and foreign tourists attending the current edition of Ziro Festival of Music (ZFM).

To showcase the unique paddy-cum-fish culture of Apatani, the DGBBA had organized the event for the second consecutive year coinciding with the ZFM.

The visiting tourists got hands on experience of catching live fishes from the paddy fields on payment of nominal fee.

Earlier, the event was inaugurated jointly by the District Fisheries Development Officer Liagi Lassa, District Agriculture Officer Tasso Buttung, District Horticulture Officer Hibu Dante and District Veterinary Officer Dr. Hano Tama on Friday last.

Conceptualized by Yachang Tacho, PI, who is also DGBBA convenor, Tacho informed that this year the number of participants increased to 321 against last year’s 186.

Next year we will come up with more unique and more interesting events for the visiting tourists, he added.

