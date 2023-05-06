ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: DG SSB Rashmi Shukla Visits Tawang

While interacting with officers and members of WWA Tawang, the DG appreciated the people of Arunachal Pradesh for their patriotism.

TAWANG-  The Director General of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) Rashmi Shukla reached Tawang this afternoon on her two days official visit.

On her arrival at headquarters of 38th Battalion SSB she was accorded warm reception by the officers of district administration Tawang led by Adl. DC Rinchin Leta and members of Women’s Welfare Association of Tawang.

While interacting with officers and members of WWA Tawang, the DG appreciated the people of Arunachal Pradesh for their patriotism. She asked about the different tribes of Arunachal Pradesh state and their culture and food habits.

The DG later visited Tawang Monastery and offered prayers in the main prayer hall. She also visited the museum of the monastery where she was briefed about the history of Tawang monastery, the monks of Tawang monastery presented her with a memento.

Earlier on her arrival at Battalion headquarters of 38th Bn SSB the officers and jawans presented gaurd of honour.

The DG SSB is visiting Lungla tomorrow.

