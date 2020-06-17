Arunachal: DG of Assam Rifles calls on the Governor, CM

Itanagar- The Director General of Assam Rifles Lt Gen Sukhdeep Sangwan, AVSM, SM** called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd) at Raj Bhavan, and Chief Minister Pema khandu at his office on 7th June 2020.

The governor discussed about law and order, security scenario in the eastern part of Arunachal Pradesh and the humanitarian help of the Assam Rifles men in support of the battle against COVID 19 Pandemic. Opening an Assam Rifles Post at Gandhigram in Changlang District was also discussed for the confidence building measures amongst the local population.

The Governor emphasised on the promotion of sense of security amongst the people in the border areas particularly the TCL (Tirap-Changlang-Longding) region, through model conduct and appropriate deployment of the Assam Rifles troops. He also underscored that along with security drill in counter insurgency measures, the troops must contribute positively in the socio economic development of the rural areas.

The Governor, who has toured the Eastern districts of the State intensively, suggested the continuance of the integrated approach of the Assam Rifles troops, while dealing with rural communities. He also advised on strengthening bonhomie between the local communities and security forces.

The Director General of Assam Rifles, who has his Units in Tirap, Changlang and Longding Districts of Arunachal Pradesh, briefed the Governor about the security apparatus and initiatives of the Forces to contain the militancy in the area.

During the meeting, with Chief Minister Pema Khandu, DG Assam Rifles briefed the Chief Minister on humanitarian assistance provided by the paramilitary force in eastern districts of Tirap, Changlang and Longding, particularly in battling COVID-19.

The head of the paramilitary force offered assistance in development of sports and education in the state.

The Chief Minister thanked the visiting Army officers and lauded the Indian Army for being always first in responding to any crisis and in carrying out humanitarian services.

DG Assam Rifles was accompanied by Brig Tapan Lal Shah and Col Rajesh Singh.