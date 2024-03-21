Arunachal: Dera Natung Government College organises D Creō Festival

ITANAGAR- The Arts Club and Literary Club of Dera Natung Government College, Itanagar (DNGC) in collaboration with the Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society (APLS) organised the 4th Edition of D Creō Festival at its Orchid Lawn on 19 March 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

Drawing talent from eight higher education institutions across the Itanagar Capital Region, the festival served as a platform for creative expression through painting, poetry composition, recitation, short story writing, and reading in both Hindi and English.

Click here to Join our WhatsAPP Channel

The winners emerged triumphantly amidst fierce competition:

Poetry (Hindi):

1st – Yagyaj, Rajiv Gandhi University, Rino Hills

2nd – Azim Ahmed, Rajiv Gandhi Government Polytechnic College,Itanagar.

Poetry (English):

1st – Talu Mara,Rajiv Gandhi University, Rino Hills

2nd – Chaya Haji, Dera Natung Government College, Itanagar.

Short Story (Hindi):

1st – Gichik Yapi, Dera Natung Government College, Itanagar

2nd – Tame Yakum, Bini Yanga Government Women College, Lekhi

Short Story (English):

1st – Muskan Sonar, Bini Yanga Government Women College, Lekhi

2nd – Yagyaj, Rajiv Gandhi University, Rino Hills

The festival provided a nurturing ground for artistic growth with a painting workshop led by Punyo Chobin, Assistant Professor of the Department of Fine Arts and Music at Rajiv Gandhi University, Rono Hills.

The inaugural ceremony was graced by Dr. M. Q. Khan, Principal of Dera Natung Government College. While addressing to the participants, he emphasised the importance of harnessing inner creativity through arts and literature. Throughout the day, attendees were treated to captivating art installations, live music, dance performances and display of paintings by the members of Arts Club.

Also Read- Arunachal Pradesh Shaken by Three Earthquake Strikes within Hours

The evening session and valedictory ceremony was graced by Padmashree Y. D. Thongchi, President of the Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society as the Chief Guest. In his address, he urged students to immerse themselves in reading and writing while shedding light on the contributions of APLS to Arunachal Pradesh’s literary scenario.

The 4th Edition of D Creō Festival was organised under the visionary guidance of Dr. M. Q. Khan, Principal of DNGC and the meticulous supervision and execution of Dr. Tage Ampa, Convenor of the Arts Club and Nending Ommo, Convenor of the Literary Club along with Co-Convenors Dr. Bige Yomgam, Joram Renu, Mema Chiri, and Yanam Gapak.