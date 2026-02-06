Arunachal: Dera Natung College Gets Major Infrastructure Upgrade

ITANAGAR- Dera Natung Government College (DNGC), Itanagar, on Thursday witnessed a major expansion of its academic and residential infrastructure with the inauguration of multiple new facilities aimed at strengthening higher education and student welfare.

The newly inaugurated structures include a new Anthropology Department building, a Boys’ Hostel, a Girls’ Hostel, and an extension of the Academic Block. The facilities were jointly inaugurated on February 6 by P.D. Sona, Minister for Education, Amjad Tak, Commissioner, Education Department, and Minto Ete, Deputy Director (Establishment) cum DSPD (RUSA).

The programme began with a welcome address by the Principal of Dera Natung Government College, M. Q. Khan, who highlighted the importance of the newly added infrastructure in improving academic quality and residential facilities for students. The event also featured a cultural welcome song, “Aruge Kamchi Nyi Donyi Ge”, performed by boarders of Nyari Welly Girls’ Hostel, followed by a felicitation of the visiting dignitaries.

Addressing students and faculty, Education Minister P.D. Sona emphasised the need for collective responsibility in maintaining public infrastructure. He urged students to take ownership of the new facilities, stressing that their longevity and effectiveness depend on proper care and use. He added that the state’s education department remains committed to further strengthening higher education infrastructure across Arunachal Pradesh.

The newly constructed 190-bedded Boys’ Hostel, built under SASCI (2023–24) and BE (2024–25) at a cost of ₹800 lakh, is a three-storeyed structure with a built-up area of 2,720.80 square metres. It comprises 95 rooms across three floors, along with adequate sanitation facilities on each level.

The Girls’ Hostel, developed in two phases under BE (2019–20) and BE (2023–24) at a combined cost of ₹535.50 lakh, provides accommodation for 106 boarders within a total built-up area of 1,528.40 square metres and includes kitchen and dining facilities.

Under RUSA 2.0 (2022–23), the upgradation and extension of the Academic Block has added 486 square metres of academic space through the construction of two classrooms on each floor at a cost of ₹160 lakh. In addition, the Anthropology Department building, constructed in two phases under BE (2022–23) and BE (2024–25) with an investment of ₹270 lakh, offers 673.50 square metres of dedicated academic space across three floors.

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks by Helina Mantaw, following which the minister and accompanying dignitaries inspected the newly constructed buildings. Officials said the expansion represents a significant step towards enhancing academic capacity, residential infrastructure, and the overall learning environment at DNGC.