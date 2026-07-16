Arunachal Deputy CM Chowna Mein Reviews Key Central Projects, Stresses Timely Execution

ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein chaired a marathon review meeting at the Civil Secretariat in Itanagar to assess the physical and financial progress of projects being implemented under the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF), North East Special Infrastructure Development Scheme (NESIDS), Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), Prime Minister’s Development Initiative for North East Region (PM-DeVINE), and the Vibrant Villages Programme (VVP) Phases I and II.

The meeting was attended by heads of executing agencies, Deputy Commissioners through virtual mode, and senior government officials. Discussions focused on project implementation, fund utilisation, inter-departmental coordination and measures to ensure the timely completion of development works across the state.

Addressing the officials, Mein said infrastructure development remains central to the government’s vision of inclusive and sustainable growth. He directed executing agencies and district administrations to strengthen monitoring mechanisms, strictly adhere to project timelines and maintain high standards of quality, transparency and accountability.

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Highlighting the significance of the Vibrant Villages Programme, the Deputy Chief Minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision is to transform border villages by recognising them as the country’s “first villages” instead of the “last villages.” He said the initiative aims to provide border communities with development opportunities comparable to those available elsewhere in the country.

Mein instructed Deputy Commissioners to prioritise implementation of schemes in frontier villages and involve elected local representatives while preparing development proposals so that projects reflect local needs and aspirations.

He also directed district administrations to expedite projects that are yet to commence, noting that timely utilisation of released funds is essential for obtaining subsequent instalments from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

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The Deputy Chief Minister emphasised that all departments must work in close coordination to ensure projects are completed within stipulated timelines so that development benefits reach the public without delay.

During the meeting, the Planning Department issued several directives to improve project execution and monitoring. District administrations were instructed to regularly monitor the Vibrant Villages Programme portal, promptly respond to queries on reverted proposals, and upload utilisation certificates and geo-tagged photographs on time to facilitate monitoring and fund releases.

Officials were also directed to ensure that all project proposals strictly comply with operational guidelines, funding norms and permissible components under the respective Central schemes. Departments were advised to consult relevant line departments before submission and obtain technical vetting and administrative approvals wherever required.

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The review also addressed operational challenges, including frequent portal updates, data duplication, geo-tagging limitations and poor internet connectivity in remote areas. District administrations were advised to maintain close coordination with the technical team of the Ministry of Home Affairs to resolve issues efficiently.

The Deputy Chief Minister also referred to a review meeting held on July 15, where he assessed the implementation of Budget Announcements 2026-27 across departments.

During that meeting, he directed departments to prioritise flagship initiatives such as the Chief Minister’s Rural Development Programme and the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Power Development Programme, while accelerating projects in education, healthcare, drinking water supply, connectivity and skill development.

He further instructed departments to submit revised implementation guidelines wherever necessary, communicate funding requirements at the earliest and maintain close coordination with the Planning Department to ensure the smooth execution of priority projects.

The meeting was attended by Commissioner (Planning) Sonam Chombay, Advisor to the Deputy Chief Minister Anupam Tangu, Adviser to the Planning & Investment Department R.K. Sharma and other senior officials.